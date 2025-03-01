UAE President, VPs congratulate leaders of Arab, Islamic nations on advent of Ramadan

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2025 | 02:45 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI, 28th February, 2025 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, sent congratulatory messages to the Kings, Emirs, and Presidents of Arab and Islamic nations, on the advent of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed wished the leaders and their peoples continued good health and well-being, and further progress and prosperity for Arab and Islamic nations.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court sent similar messages to Arab and Muslim leaders and prime ministers on the holy occasion.

