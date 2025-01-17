Open Menu

UAE President, VPs Congratulate Milanovic On Re-election As President Of Croatia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2025 | 09:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory cable to Zoran Milanović, President of the Republic of Croatia, on the occasion of his re-election for a new presidential term.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar congratulatory cables to the Croatian President.

