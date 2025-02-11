UAE President, VPs Congratulate New Prime Minister Of Ireland
Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2025 | 12:00 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI, 10th February, 2025 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory cable to Micheál Martin, on the occasion of his election as Prime Minister of the Republic of Ireland.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar cables to the Irish PM.
