UAE President, VPs Congratulate President Of Nauru On Independence Day

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2025 | 03:45 PM

UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Nauru on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President David Adeang of the Republic of Nauru, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the President of Nauru on the occasion.

