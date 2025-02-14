UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Indonesia on re-election as Chairman of Great Indonesia Movement Party

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory cable to Prabowo Subianto, President of the Republic of Indonesia, on the occasion of his re-election as Chairman of the Great Indonesia Movement Party (Gerindra).

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar congratulatory cables to the President of the Republic of Indonesia.