- Home
- Middle East
- UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Indonesia on re-election as Chairman of Great Indonesia ..
UAE President, VPs Congratulate President Of Indonesia On Re-election As Chairman Of Great Indonesia Movement Party
Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2025 | 12:15 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory cable to Prabowo Subianto, President of the Republic of Indonesia, on the occasion of his re-election as Chairman of the Great Indonesia Movement Party (Gerindra).
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar congratulatory cables to the President of the Republic of Indonesia.
Recent Stories
UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Indonesia on re-election as Chairma ..
Saif bin Zayed meets Kurdistan's Prime Minister at WGS
12th Fujairah Open Taekwondo Championship earns place in Guinness World Records
WGS 2025: Saif bin Zayed highlights UAE’s unwavering position on its global co ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of Arab, global leadership, capa ..
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with the core team behind successful hosting of the Wo ..
UAE bag 11 medals at Jiu-Jitsu Asian Youth Championship in Bangkok
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates new building for Sharjah Scout Mission
Ministry of Climate Change and Environment champions collaborative action for bo ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Alibaba Group
Hamdan bin Mohammed presents Saudi teacher Mansour Al-Mansour with Global Teache ..
WGS 2025: Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government releases Arab Region SDG Inde ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Indonesia on re-election as Chairman of Great Indonesia ..6 minutes ago
-
Saif bin Zayed meets Kurdistan's Prime Minister at WGS6 minutes ago
-
12th Fujairah Open Taekwondo Championship earns place in Guinness World Records21 minutes ago
-
WGS 2025: Saif bin Zayed highlights UAE’s unwavering position on its global commitments50 minutes ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of Arab, global leadership, capacity-building progra ..1 hour ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with the core team behind successful hosting of the World Governments Summ ..1 hour ago
-
UAE bag 11 medals at Jiu-Jitsu Asian Youth Championship in Bangkok1 hour ago
-
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates new building for Sharjah Scout Mission2 hours ago
-
Ministry of Climate Change and Environment champions collaborative action for boosting ocean ecosyst ..2 hours ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Alibaba Group2 hours ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed presents Saudi teacher Mansour Al-Mansour with Global Teacher Prize2 hours ago
-
WGS 2025: Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government releases Arab Region SDG Index & Dashboards Repor ..2 hours ago