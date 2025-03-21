UAE President, VPs Congratulate President Of Namibia On Independence Day
Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2025 | 10:15 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI, 21st March, 2025 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah of Namibia on the occasion of her country's Independence Day.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages to the Namibian President and Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila on the occasion.
Recent Stories
UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Namibia on Independence Day
Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives Turkish Ambassador
Dubai Press Club hosts workshop on Generative AI, its applications in media
Trinasolar strengthens Pakistan presence with new distributor partnerships amid ..
Thousands observe Itikaf across Pakistan as last ten days of Ramadan starts
Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Charity Foundation sends more food aid to Gaza Strip ..
ECC approves Rs250m as Govt Paid-Up Capital for Jinnah Medical Complex operation ..
Brother-in-law allegedly tortured, tied with ropes in Lahore
Europe facing water stress, scarcity: EEA
Federal govt decides to shut down 1,700 loss-making utility stores
Pakistan set to enter satellite internet era after Starlink receives NOC
'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' completes 500 days of continuous humanitarian gi ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Namibia on Independence Day5 minutes ago
-
Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives Turkish Ambassador1 hour ago
-
Dubai Press Club hosts workshop on Generative AI, its applications in media2 hours ago
-
Earth Hour: WWF aims to surpass 2 million hours2 hours ago
-
First-time asylum applications in EU down 13% in 20242 hours ago
-
Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Charity Foundation sends more food aid to Gaza Strip as part of 'Operati ..3 hours ago
-
Europe facing water stress, scarcity: EEA3 hours ago
-
'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' completes 500 days of continuous humanitarian giving to support Pale ..3 hours ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed approves AED277 million in performance-based bonuses for civilian employees of D ..3 hours ago
-
EP backs new financial assistance for Egypt, Jordan4 hours ago
-
EU/EEA banking sector remains stable amidst evolving geopolitical challenges4 hours ago
-
Ruler of Fujairah visits tomb of Sheikh Zayed4 hours ago