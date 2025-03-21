Open Menu

UAE President, VPs Congratulate President Of Namibia On Independence Day

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2025 | 10:15 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI, 21st March, 2025 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah of Namibia on the occasion of her country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages to the Namibian President and Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila on the occasion.

