UAE President, VPs congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince on Founding Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, have sent congratulatory messages to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the Kingdom’s Founding Day.

Their Highnesses also congratulated Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, on the occasion.