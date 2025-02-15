Open Menu

UAE President, VPs Congratulate Serbian President On National Day

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2025 | 12:45 PM

UAE President, VPs congratulate Serbian President on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of congratulations to President Aleksandar Vučić of Serbia, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent two similar greetings to President Vučić and Prime Minister Milos Vucevic.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Dubai Rashid Serbia Court

Recent Stories

UAE President, VPs congratulate Serbian President ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Serbian President on National Day

6 minutes ago
 UAE launches landmark US$60 million initiative to ..

UAE launches landmark US$60 million initiative to expand accessible education fo ..

51 minutes ago
 India, US to double bilateral trade to $500 billio ..

India, US to double bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030

2 hours ago
 Bolivia’s heavy rains claim 28 lives as death to ..

Bolivia’s heavy rains claim 28 lives as death toll rises

2 hours ago
 Indonesia hands lengthy sentences to Javan rhino p ..

Indonesia hands lengthy sentences to Javan rhino poachers

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 2025

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 February 2025

4 hours ago
 RAK Ruler welcomes Michigan Governor, witnesses si ..

RAK Ruler welcomes Michigan Governor, witnesses signing of agreement aimed at dr ..

14 hours ago
 UAE Wrestling Federation launches new strategy to ..

UAE Wrestling Federation launches new strategy to enhance sport of wrestling

15 hours ago
 World’s best triathletes to descend on Hudayriya ..

World’s best triathletes to descend on Hudayriyat Island for Modon World Triat ..

15 hours ago
 UAE broadens visa-on-arrival to Indian nationals

UAE broadens visa-on-arrival to Indian nationals

15 hours ago
 34th Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge set for thrilling ..

34th Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge set for thrilling showdown

16 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East