UAE President, VPs Congratulate Serbian President On National Day
Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2025 | 12:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of congratulations to President Aleksandar Vučić of Serbia, on the occasion of his country's National Day.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent two similar greetings to President Vučić and Prime Minister Milos Vucevic.
