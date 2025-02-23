UAE President, VPs Congratulate Sultan Of Brunei Darussalam On National Day
Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2025 | 11:00 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has congratulated Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah Muʿizzaddin of Brunei Darussalam on the occasion of his country's National Day.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2025
Latifa bint Mohammed crowns winners of 25th WTA Dubai Duty Free Tennis Champions ..
Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed attends 34th Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge
Arab Parliament approves document supporting resilience of Palestinian People
Dubai Games Day Three: Four teams qualify for Battle of Cities final
New polio vaccination campaign begins in Gaza targeting 600,000 children
Tim Merlier sprints to back-to-back wins at UAE Tour 2025
Intriguing ties at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Mohammed bin Rashid to honour Arab Hope Makers tomorrow
Arab Parliament for Child elects President, VPs
Shaden Yaser emerges top scorer in opening day of Abu Dhabi International Arabia ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE President, VPs congratulate Sultan of Brunei Darussalam on National Day6 minutes ago
-
UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Guyana on Republic Day21 minutes ago
-
UAE President, VPs congratulate Emperor of Japan on birthday36 minutes ago
-
Türkiye launches 1st next-generation amphibious assault ship36 minutes ago
-
Latifa bint Mohammed crowns winners of 25th WTA Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships10 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed attends 34th Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge10 hours ago
-
Arab Parliament approves document supporting resilience of Palestinian People10 hours ago
-
Dubai Games Day Three: Four teams qualify for Battle of Cities final10 hours ago
-
New polio vaccination campaign begins in Gaza targeting 600,000 children11 hours ago
-
Tim Merlier sprints to back-to-back wins at UAE Tour 202512 hours ago
-
Intriguing ties at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships12 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid to honour Arab Hope Makers tomorrow12 hours ago