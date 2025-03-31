UAE President, VPs Congratulate Syrian President On New Government Formation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2025 | 10:30 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of congratulations to President Ahmed Al-Sharaa of the Syrian Arab Republic on the occasion of the formation of the new government.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar congratulatory messages to President Al-Sharaa.
