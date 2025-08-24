Open Menu

UAE President, VPs Offer Condolences To Emir Of Kuwait Over Passing Of Sheikha Suad Abdullah

Umer Jamshaid Published August 24, 2025 | 05:15 PM

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha Suad Abdullah

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, expressing his sincere condolences and sympathy on the passing of Sheikha Suad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Kuwaiti Emir.

