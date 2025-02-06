- Home
- Middle East
- UAE President, VPs offer condolences to German President on passing of former president Horst Köhle ..
UAE President, VPs Offer Condolences To German President On Passing Of Former President Horst Köhler
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2025 | 12:16 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of condolences to Dr. Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the Federal Republic of Germany, on the passing of former German President Horst Köhler.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, along with His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar condolence messages to the German President.
Recent Stories
ADNOC Gas delivers record $5 billion net income for 2024
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of New Zealand on National Day
UAE Council for Fatwa organises 'Al Shawwaf Forum' on crescent sighting February ..
Morocco breaks tourism record with 1.2 million visitors in January 2025
Iraq, NATO discuss strengthening cooperation on defence, military capacity build ..
226 archaeological sites in Gaza damaged by Israeli military operations
Commander of National Guard witnesses military exercises in Kuwait
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to German President on passing of former pr ..
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Ons Jabeur defeats Wakana Sonobe in straight sets to re ..
Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi opens 14th Sharjah Lights Festival
Sharjah Lights Festival 2025 to illuminate 12 locations across emirate
25 countries participating in Union Figure Skating Trophy 2025 in Abu Dhabi
More Stories From Middle East
-
Minister of Energy and Infrastructure explores cooperation with Bahrain’s Minister of Works2 minutes ago
-
ADNOC Gas delivers record $5 billion net income for 20242 minutes ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of New Zealand on National Day2 minutes ago
-
Five cancer types responsible for 67.5% of cancer deaths: study2 minutes ago
-
UAE Council for Fatwa organises 'Al Shawwaf Forum' on crescent sighting February 172 minutes ago
-
Morocco breaks tourism record with 1.2 million visitors in January 20252 minutes ago
-
World hits record heat in January 20253 minutes ago
-
Korea's current account surplus more than triples in 20243 minutes ago
-
Vietnam's Vietjet records highest business results since COVID-19 in 20243 minutes ago
-
Iraq, NATO discuss strengthening cooperation on defence, military capacity building3 minutes ago
-
226 archaeological sites in Gaza damaged by Israeli military operations4 minutes ago
-
Commander of National Guard witnesses military exercises in Kuwait4 minutes ago