UAE President, VPs offer condolences to German President on passing of former president Horst Köhler

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of condolences to Dr. Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the Federal Republic of Germany, on the passing of former German President Horst Köhler.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, along with His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar condolence messages to the German President.