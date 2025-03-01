Open Menu

UAE President, VPs Receive Messages Of Congratulations From Leaders Of Arab, Islamic Nations On Advent Of Ramadan

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2025 | 02:49 PM

UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Islamic nations on advent of Ramadan

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI, 1st March, 2025 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received congratulatory messages from the Kings, Emirs, and Presidents of Arab and Islamic nations on the advent of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, received similar messages from the Arab and Muslim leaders and prime ministers on the holy occasion.

UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulat ..

UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..

More Stories From Middle East