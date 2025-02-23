UAE President, VPs wish Pope Francis speedy recovery

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI,23rd February, 2025 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message to His Holiness Pope Francis of the Vatican, wishing him a swift recovery following the health incident he experienced.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed prayed to The Almighty to grant His Holiness continued health and wellness.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to His Holiness Pope Francis.