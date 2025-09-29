UAE President welcomed by President Sisi in Cairo at start of fraternal visit to Egypt

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived today in Cairo on a fraternal visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt.

Upon arrival at Cairo International Airport, His Highness and the accompanying delegation were warmly received by His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt.

The two leaders engaged in cordial discussions that reflected the longstanding fraternal ties between their nations and their shared commitment to enhancing them.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed is accompanied on the visit by a delegation that includes H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, along with a number of ministers and senior officials.