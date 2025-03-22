Open Menu

UAE President Welcomed In Cairo By Egyptian President At Start Of Fraternal Visit

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2025 | 08:30 PM

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Cairo today on a fraternal visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt.

Upon their arrival at Cairo International Airport, His Highness and the accompanying delegation were received by His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

During a brief reception in the VIP lounge at the airport, His Excellency President El-Sisi warmly welcomed His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and his delegation.

The two leaders exchanged greetings and best wishes for the remainder of the holy month of Ramadan and engaged in cordial conversation reflecting the strength of the close ties between their two nations.

His Highness is accompanied on the visit by a delegation that includes H.

H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Khaldoun Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; and Mariam Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt.

