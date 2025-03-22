UAE President Welcomed In Cairo By Egyptian President At Start Of Fraternal Visit
Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2025 | 08:30 PM
CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Cairo today on a fraternal visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt.
Upon their arrival at Cairo International Airport, His Highness and the accompanying delegation were received by His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.
During a brief reception in the VIP lounge at the airport, His Excellency President El-Sisi warmly welcomed His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and his delegation.
The two leaders exchanged greetings and best wishes for the remainder of the holy month of Ramadan and engaged in cordial conversation reflecting the strength of the close ties between their two nations.
His Highness is accompanied on the visit by a delegation that includes H.
H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Khaldoun Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; and Mariam Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt.
Recent Stories
Austria records significant drop in asylum applications
Department of Community Development hosts Iftar at Abrahamic Family House
Emirates Franchise convenes second meeting of 2025 to advance sector development
UAE Special Olympics: Leading model in empowering people of determination
ADAFSA champions water conservation on World Water Day 2025
Austria backs EU accession of Western Balkan states
Decarbonised desalination key pillar of UAE national strategy: Amna Al Dahak
Police conduct raid to arrest former MPA accused of torturing his driver
Haier Inverter Grey Series: The Future of Cooling with 50% Energy Saving!
Salem bin Abdulrahman crowns BEEAH as Ramadan Padel Tennis champs
Pakistani fast bowlers welcome end of saliva ban for ball shining
We pay tribute to the visionary leader and the Founding Father of the Islamic Re ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Austria records significant drop in asylum applications6 minutes ago
-
UAE President welcomed in Cairo by Egyptian President at start of fraternal visit6 minutes ago
-
Department of Community Development hosts Iftar at Abrahamic Family House2 hours ago
-
Emirates Franchise convenes second meeting of 2025 to advance sector development2 hours ago
-
UAE Special Olympics: Leading model in empowering people of determination3 hours ago
-
ADAFSA champions water conservation on World Water Day 20253 hours ago
-
Austria backs EU accession of Western Balkan states3 hours ago
-
Decarbonised desalination key pillar of UAE national strategy: Amna Al Dahak4 hours ago
-
Salem bin Abdulrahman crowns BEEAH as Ramadan Padel Tennis champs4 hours ago
-
UAE, China strengthen cooperation in nuclear regulation4 hours ago
-
Heathrow Airport resumes full operations following major fire5 hours ago
-
Glacier area in China shrinks 26% over past 60 years7 hours ago