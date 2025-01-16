Open Menu

UAE President Welcomes Delegation From Emirates Inventors Association

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2025 | 04:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a delegation from the Emirates Inventors Association at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, His Highness was briefed by the Association’s Chairman, Engineer Ahmed Abdullah Majan, on a number of inventions spanning various fields.

The delegation of inventors included a group of young People of Determination, along with youngsters whose inventions are designed to benefit People of Determination.

His Highness reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to supporting innovative and groundbreaking inventions that contribute to development and provide fresh ideas and perspectives.

The members of the Emirates Inventors Association delegation expressed their happiness at meeting His Highness and extended their gratitude for his encouragement and support of their innovations.

