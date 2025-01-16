UAE President Welcomes Egyptian President At Start Of Working Visit
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2025 | 06:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed His Excellency Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, upon his arrival today at Abu Dhabi's Presidential Airport at the start of a working visit to the UAE.
Also present to welcome the Egyptian President were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, and several officials.
