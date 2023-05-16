PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th May, 2023) Hend Mana Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to France, has highlighted the significance of the UAE President's Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses for promoting public diplomacy and communication between the UAE and France, as well as cooperation across culture and sports.

The championship achieved considerable success in previous years and continues to excel this year due to its significance and its association with the name of His Highness, along with the historical status of the Arabian horse racing event on the global stage, she added.

“The event reflects the message of the UAE to build bridges of communication and convergence among communities worldwide through such important occasions.

I extend my congratulations to the UAE’s leadership for the success achieved by the race and the grand carnival at the Longchamp Racecourse in Paris, which marked the first round of the Cup, with a large audience in attendance. This provided a crucial opportunity for the French and Europeans to become acquainted with the culture and heritage of the UAE, as well as the interest of the country’s leadership in the sport, which showcases the beauty and strength of Arabian horses,” Al Otaiba said.

