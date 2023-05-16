UrduPoint.com

UAE President's Cup World Series For Purebred Arabian Horses A Catalyst For Public Diplomacy, Global Communication: Hend Al Otaiba

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2023 | 06:00 PM

UAE President&#039;s Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses a catalyst for public diplomacy, global communication: Hend Al Otaiba

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th May, 2023) Hend Mana Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to France, has highlighted the significance of the UAE President's Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses for promoting public diplomacy and communication between the UAE and France, as well as cooperation across culture and sports.

The championship achieved considerable success in previous years and continues to excel this year due to its significance and its association with the name of His Highness, along with the historical status of the Arabian horse racing event on the global stage, she added.

“The event reflects the message of the UAE to build bridges of communication and convergence among communities worldwide through such important occasions.

I extend my congratulations to the UAE’s leadership for the success achieved by the race and the grand carnival at the Longchamp Racecourse in Paris, which marked the first round of the Cup, with a large audience in attendance. This provided a crucial opportunity for the French and Europeans to become acquainted with the culture and heritage of the UAE, as well as the interest of the country’s leadership in the sport, which showcases the beauty and strength of Arabian horses,” Al Otaiba said.

Related Topics

World Sports France UAE Paris Event Race

Recent Stories

MOEI UAE inaugurates 2023 edition of Seatrade Mari ..

MOEI UAE inaugurates 2023 edition of Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East

19 minutes ago
 Rupee gains Rs0.01against US dollar in interbank m ..

Rupee gains Rs0.01against US dollar in interbank market

1 hour ago
 CBUAE imposes administrative sanctions on 8 banks ..

CBUAE imposes administrative sanctions on 8 banks operating in the UAE

1 hour ago
 MoHAP launches national campaign for early detecti ..

MoHAP launches national campaign for early detection of hypertension

2 hours ago
 ‘Good to see you,’: CJP Bandial clarifies his ..

‘Good to see you,’: CJP Bandial clarifies his words for Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 South Korean football - a strong presence in Asian ..

South Korean football - a strong presence in Asian and global arena

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.