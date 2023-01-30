(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2023) The official visit of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, which was scheduled for today, will be postponed due to weather conditions.

During the visit, UAE President and Pakistan's Prime Minister were due to discuss areas of mutual cooperation between the UAE and Pakistan. A phone call was held between His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistani Prime Minister, during which they reviewed UAE-Pakistan relations and agreed to schedule another visit as soon as possible.