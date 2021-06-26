UrduPoint.com
UAE President’s Cup World Series For Purebred Arabian Horses Arrives In Italy

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 06:30 PM

UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses arrives in Italy

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2021) The third round of the 28th edition of the UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses is set to take place at the San Siro racetrack in Milan, Italy, on Sunday, 27th June, 2021.

The first and second rounds were held in the United States and France, respectively.

To be held under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, the race will feature a field of nine Arabian, Italian and European horses in the Group 2 - 2000m race which has a cash prize of €50,000.

The series witnesses the UAE’s efforts to promote global awareness about purebred Arabian horses and their significance in the country’s culture and history.

The UAE has become a dedicated supporter of its mission to promote the culture and heritage of the Arabian Peninsula through its prized possession, the purebred Arabian horse.

The Emirates Equestrian Federation launched the President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses in 1994 to promote the noble breed globally, which is now growing in popularity and appeal.

Established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to promote and celebrate Arabian horses, especially in Europe and North America, and to prove that they can race competitively with thoroughbreds, the series is the first international race for Arabian horses and remains the premier race for the breed.

