UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses arrives in Sweden

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jul, 2021) Sweden is hosting the prestigious race for the second year in row added to the race calendar.

ABU DHABI, 17th July, 2021 (WAM) -- The fourth leg of the 28th edition of the UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses is set to take place at the Jagersro dirt Track in Sweden, on Sunday, 18th July, 2021.

Organisers said the cup continues to be on the spotlight at the European racetracks.

Faisal Al Rahmani, Coordinator of the UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses, said:'' Sweden leg is one of the promising and distinguished legs of the cup after it was included in the event Calendar last year.'' The first, second and third rounds were held in the United States, France and Italy respectively.

To be held under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the directives of H.

H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, the race will feature an elite field of 10 Arabian, Swedish and European horses in the 1730 listed race for horses of four years and over.

The UAE has become a dedicated supporter of its mission to promote the culture and heritage of the Arabian Peninsula through its prized possession, the purebred Arabian horse.

The Emirates Equestrian Federation launched the President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses in 1994 to promote the noble breed globally, which is now growing in popularity and appeal.

Established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to promote and celebrate Arabian horses, especially in Europe and North America, and to prove that they can race competitively with thoroughbreds, the series is the first international race for Arabian horses and remains the premier race for the breed.