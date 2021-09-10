UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses reaches Britain

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2021) The attention of Arabian horse racing enthusiasts will tomorrow turn to the eighth leg of the 28th edition of UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses which the ancient Doncaster Racecourse in the United Kingdom (UK) will host as part of the famous St Leger Festival.

The prestigious Cup series is held under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, to elevate the Arabian horse, raise its status, support owners and breeders in all global fields, and encourage them to increase Arabian horse production, in support of the approach of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Organisers said the cup continues to be in the spotlight at the European racetracks and Britain is hosting the prestigious race as part of the St Leger Festival, a premier event in the flat racing Calendar.

Faisal Al Rahmani, Coordinator of the UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses, said elite horses of Arab stables will compete in the UAE President’s 2000 metre Group 1 Cup for fillies and mares of four years and above.

Mattar Suhail Al Yabhouni, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of the President’s Cup Series for Arabian Horses, stressed the role of the UK station and its great importance, especially as it is held at the ancient Doncaster Racecourse in conjunction with the St Leger Festival races, which is one of the most famous global races.

He said that the British leg represents a new confirmation of the UAE’s strategic position in global horse racing and its pioneering role in raising the status of the Arabian horse.'' Faisal Al-Rahmani, General Supervisor of the President’s Cup Series for Arabian Horses, said, The participation of the world’s elite horses to compete for the title of the English leg race constitutes an important extension of success in all rounds.'' The UAE has become a dedicated supporter of its mission to promote the culture and heritage of the Arabian Peninsula through its prized possession, the purebred Arabian horse.

The Emirates Equestrian Federation launched the President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses in 1994 to promote the noble breed globally, which is now growing in popularity and appeal.

Established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to promote and celebrate Arabian horses, especially in Europe and North America, and to prove that they can race competitively with thoroughbreds, the series is the first international race for Arabian horses and remains the premier race for the breed.