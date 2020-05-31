UrduPoint.com
UAE President’s Cup World Series For Purebred Arabian Horses To Get Underway In France Tomorrow

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 04:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2020) A field of strong fillies and mares, aged four years and above, will compete in the 27th UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses on Monday, 1st June, 2020, at Deauville-La Touques Racecourse.

Held under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, the Emirati-French equestrian carnival will feature ten races, including the 2000-metre Group 1 UAE President Cup.

The French racing association, France Galop, has approved strict preventive and precautionary measures with the race being staged without spectators.

Faisal Al Rahmani, Racing Advisor to Abu Dhabi sports Council, said, "The French leg is one of the world's elite races and enriches our journey with remarkable gains.'' Participation of a select group of purebred Arabian horses from France and other countries in the cup is proof of the prestigious stature of the cup on the world racing Calendar, he added.

The UAE has become a dedicated supporter of its mission to promote the culture and heritage of the Arabian Peninsula through its prized possession, the purebred Arabian horse.

The Emirates Equestrian Federation launched the President of the UAE Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses in 1994 to promote the noble breed globally, which is now growing in popularity and appeal.

The series promotes the UAE's efforts to build global awareness about the purebred Arabian horse and its significant place in the culture and history of the UAE.

Established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to promote and celebrate the Arabian horse, especially in Europe and North America, and to prove that they can race competitively with thoroughbred horses, the UAE President Cup Series is the first international race series for Arabian horses and remains the premier race for the breed.

