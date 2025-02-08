Open Menu

UAE President's Endurance Cup To Commence Tomorrow In Al Wathba

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2025 | 06:45 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI, 8th February, 2025 (WAM) – The Emirates International Endurance Village in Al Wathba will host the UAE President's Emirates Cup on Sunday, 9th February, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

The 26th edition of the prestigious endurance event will attract a group of elite male and female riders.

The official opening ceremony of the CEN 160 km ride took place last night, featuring a variety of performances by heritage groups and equestrians, along with a documentary film about the village and the championship.

Additionally, an operetta comprising poetic verses about horses and horsemanship was presented, and partners were honoured.

The Emirates International Endurance Village in Al Wathba has completed all necessary preparations to organise and host the race. The initial registration lists include 146 male and female riders ready to participate.

