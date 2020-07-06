UAE Press: A futuristic government for post-COVID-19 world

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2020) It is a government for the future. With a solid foundation entrenched deeply in the traditions and principles of the union, the new government structure is what the UAE needs in the post-coronavirus era.

"Announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, on Sunday, the new cabinet is centred around a digital structure, with a strong emphasis on the preservation, development and growth of the national resources," said Gulf news in an editorial on Monday.

It added, "The abolition of 50 percent of the traditional services offered by the Federal ministries and moving them online is a landmark decision that reflects the direction of the new government and its role. The move is also significant in striving to trim the bureaucracy and save massive financial and manpower resources. Offering those services over the counter while they are accessible online was a costly duplication."

New entities that set the tone for the government of the future includes the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, the Digital Economy, Artificial Intelligence and Remote Work Applications Ministry, and the office of the Digital Government. "The future work environment in medicine, education and trade will change dramatically," Sheikh Mohammed said. "The goal is one digital window for the government and a comprehensive and complete digital transformation.

Recent changes have proven that digital government is an indispensable strategic choice," he added.

"There is an increasing universal consensus that the post-COVID-19 world is nothing like the one that was before January 2020, when the pandemic struck. The new era will affect the role of governments. Reactive governments will find it difficult to address the fallouts of the pandemic, let alone tackle future challenges that could be worse than the coronavirus outbreak," the editorial added.

The new structure, the paper said, is an answer to those challenges. "The coronavirus pandemic has shown that effective, agile and progressive governments were the most successful in tackling the crisis that has been plaguing the world for the past six months.

"The UAE was a leader among those governments, and its proactive approach allowed the country to resume its economic activities, travel and tourism sectors well before others. It had the confidence to avoid the setbacks faced by some countries."

"The new structure has been devised to ensure future crises are not only addressed effectively but also anticipated. The changes at this time show the resolve of the UAE leadership to set another successful example to a world that is still reeling from an unprecedented crisis caused by the coronavirus," concluded the Dubai-based daily.