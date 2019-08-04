UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Press: A Terrible Fate For The People Of Idlib

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 10:15 AM

UAE Press: A terrible fate for the people of Idlib

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2019) If the Syrian regime can ever be taken at its word, given the tragic and terrible events of these past seven years that is indeed a very big ask, then a temporary truce has been agreed for the besieged city of Idlib, a UAE paper has said.

"Whether that truce agreed on Friday can indeed hold remains to be seen, but the terms are supposed to guarantee sufficient time for an agreed buffer zone to be implemented around the city," Gulf news wrote in its today's editorial.

That Turkish-Russian buffer zone came as a result of talks in Sochi and is supposed to put between 15 and 20 kilometres between Syrian regime forces and rebel fighters who hold the last enclave of anti-Bashar Al Assad territory in the broken nation. The buffer zone is supposed to be monitored and held by both Turkish and Russian forces.

"Whether the truce can be effective in the longer-term remains an open question," the paper said, adding, that any measure that ends the heavy bombardment and aerial attacks on the city and its 3 million people is "something".

Over the past weeks, as emboldened regime forces, assisted on the ground by Iranian militia fighters and Russian warplanes in the air, began their assault on Idlib. "Simply put, there is nowhere left for those cowering in the rubble of the city to hide or seek relief. The only thing its defenders hold is the knowledge that they face certain annihilation should the city fall," read the editorial.

"For the regime and its allies, Idlib remains the last thorn of resistance in a brutal and bloody war that has left the once-thriving nation of 22 million now broken and bereft," the paper noted, and pointed out that five million Syrians live elsewhere, unable and unwilling to return to their homes and towns, communities and cities, knowing that retribution and revenge await from a regime that has "killed, bombed, maimed, poisoned and imprisoned its own".

Even though a buffer zone agreement has been hammered out, "it is a plan that is deeply flawed", the paper went on to say. Russian troops on the ground will supposedly separate Syrian forces and their allies from rebels. From the air, however, Russian warplanes have bombed and strafed the people of Idlib and rebel positions. "There is no guarantee that those same Russian troops will not pass on intelligence and position reports to their comrades who wear aviator uniforms," Dubai-based newspaper commented.

"On empirical and anecdotal evidence, those inside Idlib face a frightful future of bombings and brutality. Yes, there have been occasions when humanitarian corridors and evacuations of the sick and injured spare some of the misery of this most brutal conflict. We can only hope then that once more such a small mercy can be found," the paper concluded.

Related Topics

Injured Syria Russia UAE Sochi Idlib Same From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 4, 2019 in Pakistan

3 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Brazilian MP

10 hours ago

IPH,University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences i ..

10 hours ago

Indian allegations of cross LoC action by Pakistan ..

10 hours ago

India involved in state terrorism against innocent ..

10 hours ago

Hamilton plans early surprise for pole-sitter Vers ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.