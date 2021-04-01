UAE Press: Action Plan reinforces strength of UAE women

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2021) The launch of the UAE National Action Plan for the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security by H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, on Tuesday, is not only a step in the right direction but also spearheads the vital role of women in the country, said a UAE daily.

"The UAE National Action Plan enhances the role of the UAE as a pioneering country in the field of peace and security, especially through capacity building," added Gulf Today in an editorial on Thursday.

The paper quoted Sheikha Fatima who noted, "We have never lost sight of Arab women or all women of the world in our developmental vision to build their capabilities and develop their skills in all sectors, as well as extend a helping hand to all women at every juncture."

Gulf Today continued, "Sheikha Fatima is considered the first champion of women worldwide thanks to her efforts in this field.

"For many years, Sheikha Fatima has sponsored, presided over and supported a group of specialised conferences in the Arab, international and Islamic worlds to empower women and enhance their stature.

"As the nation starts The Year of the 50th in the UAE, it is a matter of pride that the country is making outstanding achievements and launching pioneering initiatives to support and empower women, which has earned it a place among the most progressive countries in the world.

"The UAE’s successes in promoting gender balance have been driven by the unwavering support of the UAE’s leadership, which has been committed to ensure women have equal opportunities to contribute to the nation’s sustainable development."

The paper went on to say that with the launch of the National Action Plan, the UAE joins 84 nations which all launched national plans in support of the women, peace and security agenda which is gaining worldwide recognition as a global priority.

Commenting on the launch, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, remarked, "As the first Gulf country to develop a National Action Plan on Women, Peace, and Security, the UAE has reaffirmed the important role of women in the prevention and resolution of conflicts, peace negotiations, peace-building, peacekeeping, humanitarian response and in post-conflict reconstruction."

The editorial further noted, "At a time when quite a few countries in the world are paying lip service to equality for women, the UAE is surging ahead remarkably in promoting gender equality and seeing that women play a key role in the nation’s growth.

"The UAE’s commitment to the empowerment of women stems from the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and is being upheld by the wise leadership now.

"The UAE National Plan will contribute to preparing women not only in the local military field, but also in many international initiatives in various areas of policy-making, which guarantee women’s rights in conflict and war zones, and their participation in the drafting of laws and peace negotiations that guarantee their rights and that of their families.

"It is also in the peaceful nuclear energy sector where Emirati women have a major role to play."

"Women represent 20 percent of the total employees of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, and its branch companies.

"Emirati women have been one of the cornerstones of the nation’s development since it was founded in 1971. They have proved that they are no less than their male counterparts, whether it is in the field of science, education, politics or aviation," it added.

In conclusion, the Sharjah daily quoted Mariam Hareb Almheiri, Minister of State for food Security, who said that Emirati women are considered essential partners in the UAE’s development journey.

"UAE women have laid down the path for future generations," she added.