UAE Press: Adihex is a showcase of a more traditional existence

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Aug, 2019) Commenting on the opening of the International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition in Abu Dhabi, ADIHEX, now in its 17th run, a UAE newspaper said that the event is often "the highlight of the year" for those who rarely migrate out of cities, and "for others involved in outdoor pursuits, it is an important fixture on the Calendar to do trade, learn about new technology or techniques, or simply browse and buy."

In an editorial today, The National said that many are simply drawn by curiosity and the chance to get up close and personal with falcons costing up to AED100,000 each, right in the heart of the UAE capital.

"For visitors and traders alike, it represents a meeting point of modernity and heritage going back decades, centuries even. Featured at the event are majestic Arabian horses speaking to a long history and a love of equestrian sports in the region; falcon breeders bringing their most prized birds and sharing their knowledge and expertise; and the showcasing of important conservation work, with experts from around the world giving their insights on everything from protecting endangered bird species to rearing animals," the paper explained.

"For those who never get a chance to leave the city to venture into the desert, this is where a little slice of rural outdoor living comes to them."

"It is an important reminder of where life first thrived in the region," the paper noted, "albeit with travel by camel rather than the latest high-end SUV," pointing out that both of which are on display at ADIHEX.

"Most importantly, it is a platform for tradition and Emirati culture to be proudly showcased, from nabati poetry to camel auctions. Abu Dhabi Police will be showing off their finely trained hounds. Then there are the hundreds of exhibitors displaying their wares, from designer falcon hoods to caravans."

"In an event as educational as it is demonstrative, there are few who come away empty-handed. We should all take some time out of our busy lives to have a little taste of the great outdoors," the paper concluded.