UAE Press: Amid gloomy times, Mohammed’s message inspires

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2020) Impossible is nothing for the UAE – and its leaders, said a UAE newspaper. "The UAE’s full-frontal battle against the coronavirus is simply commendable, and the leadership is proud of its efforts. The UAE will show the best recovery when the virus is vanquished forever," it added.

In an editorial on Tuesday, Sharjah-based daily Gulf Today noted when His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, recently stressed that he is proud of the UAE community, including citizens and residents, who supported the government.

"They have shown great awareness in adhering to the precautionary instructions and procedures, which contribute to the ultimate goal and guarantee that the UAE will achieve the best recovery once the COVID-19 crisis is over. It’s business as usual in the UAE, and this return to normalcy would not have been possible without the able stewardship of the leadership, which has an eye to the future," the paper said.

"It is a future government which can keep pace with development, and is able, thanks to its systems and infrastructure, to adapt to various challenges. Each individual in the UAE without exception has today a supporting role for national efforts in various sectors," it added, quoting Sheikh Mohammed who said, "In the UAE, our aspirations are high ... Our motivations are high ... More importantly, our government is flexible and proactive ... and our team of talented professionals is responsible and dedicated to our goal."

"The United Arab Emirates has made earnest efforts to combat the coronavirus," the paper noted. It explained, "It pledged to beef up global cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. In this connection, it joined a recent event set out to raise more than AED30 billion to increase testing, expand treatment, and invest in vaccine development to curb the spread of COVID-19.

"The UAE has airlifted more than 472 tonnes of medical aid, personal protective equipment, PPE, and supplies to 43 countries around the world. The World Health Organisation hub in Dubai’s International Humanitarian City has processed more than 132 shipments and acted as the Primary distribution point of PPE for the organisation. Thus far, US$110 million has been allocated and dispatched.

The editorial went on, "Equally commendable is the breakthrough treatment at Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre, which received a patent for an innovative treatment for COVID-19 patients that further advances the UAE’s contributions to international research and development initiatives aiming to reduce the virus’ impact worldwide."

His Highness added, the paper further noted, that "the UAE government team is at the forefront... working closely to serve both Emiratis and residents... we continuously improve the services, develop innovative decisions ... our goal is to build a bright future for our young generations."

"What is important to note that those who are differently abled are not being sidelined. Rather their role is key to growth," it said, quoting His Highness who stressed that "People of Determination hold a prominent place in UAE’s priorities. We established an integrated system in cooperation with non-government organisations to ensure that the People of Determination will receive the best care and rehabilitation services."

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, in his own trendsetting way, the paper said, posted a video on his Instagram account expressing appreciation for the exceptional efforts of COVID-19 frontline workers.

"The video captures unique displays of messages thanking the frontline workers waging a relentless fight against COVID-19. Messages in the video also seek to reinforce awareness of shared responsibility in the community."

The video begins with the Ruler of Dubai's inspiring quote, "There is no ‘impossible’ where there is faith and determination" depicted against a sweeping panoramic view of Dubai. ‘Stronger Together’, the words of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, is one of the other messages highlighted in the video, the paper noted.

"Using a mix of motivational and awareness messages, the video reminds people of the role of collective efforts and compliance with precautionary measures in overcoming the pandemic," it added.

"As former US President Barack Obama rightly said, 'Yes we can.' In these challenging times, we shall overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, definitely," the paper concluded.