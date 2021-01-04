UAE Press: An exceptional leader who instilled a culture of excellence

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jan, 2021) A UAE daily commented editorially on the 15th anniversary of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Accession Day, marked on January 3rd, highlighting his major achievements that have transformed the UAE’s government work.

In an editorial on Monday, Gulf news noted how His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum described the 15 years he has been at the helm of the Federal government, in a letter to the people of the UAE, published on Sunday. "The past 15 years were beautiful, fast and full of efforts and accomplishments," he wrote.

The paper said, "Building on the solid foundations of the Founding Fathers, and with the support of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, one of the great leaders of modern history, has since January, 2006, engineered one of the most successful and substantial national development processes in the world, transforming the UAE into a global leader in almost every development sphere.

"

It continued, "Today, the UAE is ranked on top in most of the 437 global indexes- from business to health and education, from trust in government to efficiency of the internet, from rule of the law to easiness in doing business. In those beautiful, fast, and busy 15 years, Mohammed bin Rashid instilled in the federal government a culture of competitiveness and excellence. Second place is not good enough for him.

"But the most important benchmark for this exceptional leader is how a government treats its people with respect- whoever they are and no matter where they come from. The values of tolerance, respect, justice, co-existence and dignified life for all are the ones that sustain this fantastic development in the UAE for the next 50 years."

The Dubai-based daily concluded by quoting Mohammed bin Rashid who said nothing can be accomplished in a state that doesn’t espouse those noble values.

"That is what Mohammed bin Rashid taught us all in those wonderful 15 years. That is what the UAE is all about."