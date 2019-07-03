UAE Press: Another dastardly crime by Houthi militias

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jul, 2019) A UAE newspaper has said that the attack by Iranian-backed Houthi militias on Saudi Arabia’s Abha International Airport, which resulted in the injury of several innocent civilians, is yet another dastardly crime by the terrorist group.

The fact that the terrorist attack was carried out by the Houthi militia on an airport through which thousands of civilian passengers who are citizens and residents of different nationalities pass daily indicates that the group just does not care about humanitarian law and never hesitates to commit crimes against humanity," said The Gulf Today in an editorial on Wednesday.

As Colonel Turki Al Maliki, Official Spokesman for the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, points out, the Houthi militia claimed full responsibility for the attack through its media, saying it used a drone, which constitutes a clear admission and full responsibility for targeting civilian assets and civilians who are particularly protected under international humanitarian law.

Thus, it could certainly amount to a war crime by systematically targeting civilians and civilian assets. The world community cannot afford to remain silent on the matter anymore and a strong international response is the need of the hour.

The Houthi militias have been crossing all limits by continuing to launch drones to carry out terrorist acts targeting civilians and civilian installations. Just last Saturday, the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen intercepted and downed two drones launched by the Iranian-backed Houthi militias targeting southern Saudi Arabia.

The drones were heading to the Asir region and Jazan. The Coalition Forces first managed to intercept and down a drone launched by Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia from Sanaa towards Jazan.

Later, the Coalition Forces managed to intercept and down another drone launched by the terrorist Houthi militia towards a residential area populated by civilians in the region of Asir.

The continuation of such acts of terrorism and high-quality capabilities proves the Iranian regime’s involvement in supporting the Houthi terrorist militias and the continued violation of relevant Security Council resolutions, including Resolution 2216 and Resolution 2231.

The international community should see to it that the terrorist operatives responsible for the planning and execution of such attacks are held accountable, in accordance with international humanitarian law and its customary rules.

The Houthi militias even loot food meant for the struggling Yemeni people. The World Food Programme, WFP, had informed the UN Security Council that the agency in late 2018 uncovered serious evidence that food was being diverted and going to the wrong people in the capital of Sanaa and other Houthi-controlled areas.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia share historically special bonds of love, brotherhood and unity.

The relationship is a major stabilising force in dealing with the challenges and risks threatening Arab and Gulf security.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, has rightly reiterated its full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its full support to the brothers in the Kingdom, its support to all measures taken to protect its security and stability, and its support for all measures taken in the face of extremism and terrorism.

As the statement makes it clear, the security of the UAE and of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is indivisible. Any threat or danger to the Kingdom’s security is considered a threat to UAE’s security and stability.

"The UAE deserves praise for taking all possible efforts to ease the suffering of the Yemeni people, standing with them in their difficult times, improving their humanitarian conditions and supporting them against the crimes committed by the ruthless Houthi militias," concluded the Sharjah-based daily.