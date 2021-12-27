UAE Press: Archbishop Tutu’s humanitarian legacy will endure

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2021) A number of local newspapers paid tributes to Archbishop Desmond Tutu who died on Sunday, saying that his 'humanitarian legacy will endure'.

Gulf news in its editorial said, the Nobel laureate struggled with cancer and other illnesses for years. "But his legacy will endure long after his departure, his strong belief in human equality, defence of the rights of the poor and the oppressed."

His struggle, along the great men of his generation like Mandela, to end the policy of racial segregation and discrimination set by the white minority government against the black majority in South Africa from 1948 until 1991, inspired millions of activists worldwide. In 1984, he was awarded the Nobel Peace prize to recognise his leading role in that historic struggle.

His contribution to equality in his county continued in liberated South Africa as he chaired the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. His role was hailed worldwide as a groundbreaking attempt to heal the apartheid wounds and rebuild a new democratic nation, the paper added.

In the Arab world, Archbishop Tutu will always be remembered as an ardent defender of the Palestinian people’s right to independence, Gulf News went on to say.

The National in its editorial comment said that Tutu chose peace when it was most difficult. "Much work is still to be done, then. But for tough moments, South Africans will always have the example of leaders such as Tutu to remind themselves that a better, more peaceful way exists."

Khaleej Times wrote Desmond Tutu had a remarkable sense of humour, the ability to communicate with even the most extreme people and a sense of fairness and justice that were displayed in all of his actions. Known as South Africa’s ‘moral conscience’, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who passed away in Cape Town on Boxing Day aged 90, was also an outspoken campaigner for human rights.