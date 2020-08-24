UAE Press: Artificial intelligence key to UAE’s growth

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2020) A UAE daily has said that the world is facing many challenges as it fights the global coronavirus pandemic, noting that full-on efforts are being made around the world to find a solution to the coronavirus.

"One such method of curbing the virus is through the use of artificial intelligence, AI" said Gulf Today in an editorial on Monday, quoting Dr. Mohammad Yaqub, Assistant Professor at MBZUAI and research fellow at the University of Oxford, as highlighting the role of AI in the current fight against COVID-19 and how it can be applied to help identify future pandemics and halt their spread,"

The newspaper added, "The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need to be prepared for high-impact disruptive events. AI and academic research are proving to be important tools in overcoming the coronavirus and future pandemic mitigation.

"AI can predict future infections; facilitate healthcare solutions; accelerate research to understand and treat COVID-19, and even predict the impact of government policy decisions."

During a webinar, Dr. Yaqub said that AI could make post-pandemic recovery quicker, easier and more robust. During the COVID-19 pandemic, AI has been crucial in tackling not only the healthcare consequences of the disease but also other important implications which affect social, economic and policy making decisions, the paper added.

The editorial noted, "Several companies had used AI and successfully flagged an unusual increase in pneumonia cases in Wuhan, the day before China announced the new virus. The companies used their own AI algorithms to mine news and social media sources to recognise unusual patterns.

If more data could be included and combined from other sources, such as hospital admissions and flight data, Dr. Yaqub suggested that AI could be a very powerful tracking tool in the future.

"The leadership has even shown the way to promote AI in academic institutions.

"Hamdan bin Mohammed Smart University, HBMSU, and Emirates Talent Association celebrated the graduation of the 4th batch of 'Emirati Programmer' recently."

The completion of the programme, the daily said, paves the way for 100 graduates to excel in the fields of coding, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

The paper went on to say that H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, said recently that the UAE has created a successful model for designing the future and ensuring high levels of preparedness to deal with unforeseen challenges, thanks to the guidance of Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, stated that the investment of the UAE’s leadership in empowering its citizens and adopting artificial intelligence, AI, has reinforced the country’s capacity to keep pace with the rapid developments taking place around the world, and has made the UAE among the best countries in the world in combatting the coronavirus pandemic.

"The UAE’s effective response to the COVID-19 pandemic is an inspiring success story that demonstrates the value of planning and empowering young talent," the Sharjah-based daily concluded.