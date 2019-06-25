UAE Press: Attack bares Houthis’ terrorist tendencies

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2019) The terrorist attack on Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia by the Iranian-backed Houthi militias that resulted in the death of one person and injuries to several others is "yet another cowardly and dangerous act that deserves a strong international response," according to a UAE newspaper.

The Joint Command of the Coalition Forces has already made it clear that it will take urgent and timely measures to deter this terrorist militia and ensure the protection of civilians and their properties.

"The repeated and premeditated targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia with ballistic missiles and drones makes it absolutely clear that the Houthi militia is a terrorist group that does not hesitate to commit crimes against humanity," Gulf Today wrote in its editorial today.

The recent designation of the Houthi militia as a terrorist group by the Arab Parliament has thus been proved to be a fitting step and the United Nations should immediately follow suit, the paper suggested.

"The UAE and Saudi Arabia share historically special bonds of love, brotherhood and unity.

The relationship is a major stabilising force in dealing with the challenges and risks threatening Arab and Gulf security," the paper went on to say.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, has rightly stated that the terrorist attack flies in the face of all international laws and conventions, it added.

The attack offers evidence of the Iranian-backed Houthi militias’ hostile and terrorist tendencies to undermine security and stability in the region.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, UAE, United Kingdom and the United States of America have together expressed their concern over the escalating tensions in the region and the dangers posed by the Iranian destabilising activity to peace and security both in Yemen and the broader region, including attacks on the oil tankers at Fujairah on May 12 and in the Gulf of Oman on June 13.

"Iran should heed the four countries’ call to halt any further actions that threaten regional stability and opt for diplomatic solutions to de-escalate tensions," the Sharjah-based English language newspaper noted.