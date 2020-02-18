UrduPoint.com
UAE Press: Barakah Will Power UAE's Energy Ambitions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 minutes ago Tue 18th February 2020 | 11:45 AM

UAE Press: Barakah will power UAE's energy ambitions

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2020) A UAE newspaper today commented editorially on the news of the issuance of an operating licence for the first nuclear reactor at the Barakah power plant, saying it "puts the UAE on a path to energy security that will eventually see 25 percent of its needs met from atomic power."

Dubai-based Khaleej Times added, "From discovering oil in the sixties that fuelled a remarkable transformation of the country in a short span of time, to developing a homegrown nuclear programme, the country has come a long way in the energy sector. Oil bounty gave the country energy independence. Nuclear power will give it traction as it widens its horizons."

The paper noted that the reason why the Barakah reactors took 12 years to build was because of the "sharp focus on safety", particularly after the nuclear disaster that unfolded in Japan when the tsunami struck the Fukushima power plant in 2011.

"No chances could be taken and the UAE has ensured fail-proof systems are in place, including the cooling process of nuclear material and disposal of fuel. It's been a challenging project in a country that is traditionally viewed as an oil producer. But the UAE has been a pioneering nation that is open to new ideas, talent and power sources," it said.

"This country is eager and willing to break the mould while driving progress on its terms. It is serious about its role as a responsible partner in global growth. The diversification of the country's energy sources is in tandem with the diversification of the economy that is gradually moving away from oil.

"The UAE has its feet planted firmly in the future and is ensuring that it can produce enough electricity for the next technological era. More importantly, it is seeking the right mix of energy sources that are long-term, eco-friendly, less expensive and that which meet the demands of the next industrial age that has enormous potential.

"Barakah's firing up should be viewed in the grand development agenda of the nation that thrives on challenging itself and inspiring others. Once complete, the plant's four reactors will together generate 5,600 megawatts of electricity, a quarter of the country's energy needs. The nuclear sector will generate thousands of jobs. It will power industries and homes while promoting sustainable progress and prosperity," it added.

"Nuclear power is set to energise the nation and renew its commitment to growth," the paper concluded.

