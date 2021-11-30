UAE Press: Commemoration Day, we will never forget our martyrs

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Nov, 2021) It is often said that a nation’s greatness can be gauged by the valour of its soldiers, a local newspaper said. "The UAE has been at the forefront of maintaining peace and stability in this region and its fine men in uniform have answered the call of the duty whenever the need arose. Showing unrivalled courage, they made the ultimate sacrifice with their very lives, making both their families and the country proud."

In an editorial on Tuesday, Gulf news said, "When it came to defending the nation and fight its enemies abroad, these brave men didn’t think twice. Some of them died in action. Today as we take time to reflect upon those who laid down their lives in the service of this nation and explain what this day means to our future generations, let us not lose sight of what their heroic deeds achieved."

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan captured the gratitude of the nation in his statement on Monday saying, "Those events will be especially poignant for those are able to safely resume those activities this year. In the midst of those celebrations, take a moment to remember how many have died so that we can enjoy the day with such pleasure and comfort.

And let’s also devote time to think about what we can do to serve our communities and our country."

The Commemoration Day gives us the chance to remember the fallen heroes, the precious lives scarified in the line of duty. Their families, forever proud, will have a special place in the collective conscience of the nation. Their memory will be treasured by this and the future generations of this country.

"November 30 is a day of appreciation and loyalty, on which our nation - leadership and people - articulates with pride the values of sacrifice and our martyrs’ heroic deeds. The UAE flag is a symbol of strength, pride and invincibility. On this day, our men and women express their deep thanks and gratitude to those who lost their very souls in protection of the sovereignty of our land," the President noted.

The Dubai-based daily concluded by saying, "Indeed, we have not forgotten our martyrs. Their values are a cornerstone of the very foundation this nation is built upon. Their sacrifice will forever be ingrained in our history and collective memory."