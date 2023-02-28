ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2023) A local newspaper has commended the UAE's giant strides in inclusion and empowering People of Determination — whether it is via legislation, in the education sector, at the workplace, or simply at doing away with an eco-system that is prejudiced.

In an editorial on Tuesday, Khaleej Times said that in April 2017, the term “People of Determination” was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, as part of his national strategy for empowering people with disabilities.

Talking about why he thought “disability” was a misnomer, Sheikh Mohammed said, “Disability is in fact the inability to make progress and achievements. The achievements that People of Determination have made in various spheres over the past years prove that determination and strong will do the impossible and encourage people to counter challenges and difficult circumstances while firmly achieving their goals.”

The paper added, “It is in line with the country’s vision to achieve social inclusion that Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination and Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, has introduced its first Sensory Nook, which is housed within the theme park.

”

Khaleej Times reported that the sensory unit “is designed to offer children on the autism spectrum a safe and calm space accustomed to their needs and well-being inside a crowded area. It is equipped with the latest sensory technology and aims to support the treatment and rehabilitation of these children.

The Sensory Nook includes LED colour spectrum lighting, soothing UV lights, Bluetooth sounds and enhanced fibre optic tails to ensure optimal relaxation and calmness for the child. The Nook also features translucent curtains and a user-friendly application that can be integrated to control the ambience of the room and adapt to the child’s preferences.

It continued, "A few days ago, at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, a group of more than 50 children of determination took part in a customised tennis clinic put on by the CF Tennis academy. It was an exercise aimed to create a fun and enjoyable experience for the kids — plus imbibe a sense of inclusion,

The Dubai-based daily concluded by saying that the children had a wonderful time, besides getting an opportunity to interact with tennis stars such as Desirae Krawczyk, who noted, “It was great to see everyone out here and see tennis being such an inclusive sport.”