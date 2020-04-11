UAE Press: COVID-19: Need to protect vulnerable groups

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2020) In its editorial comment, a local newspaper has pointed out the need to protect vulnerable groups during the global fight against coronavirus, COVID-19.

"Benevolent UAE, on its part, has been continuing to do its best to extend a helping hand to global efforts," Gulf Today wrote, mentioning a recent UAE's aid plane which carried 11 metric tonnes of medical supplies to Ukraine to assist the country in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, benefitting over 10,000 healthcare professionals.

"This initiative is part of the UAE’s commitment to cooperating with countries working to combat the COVID-19 outbreak in order to strengthen global efforts to curb the virus’ spread," the paper said.

The paper quoted UAE Ambassador to Ukraine Salem Ahmed Al Kaabi, who said, "This provision of aid by the UAE comes as a gesture of solidarity with countries seeking to bolster their fight against COVID-19. The UAE stands with the leadership and people of Ukraine during this challenging moment that the international community must face as a united front."

The UAE assistance to Ukraine would enable medical staff to safely perform their professional duties in combating the virus’ spread.

As Al Kaabi underscored, the UAE has been extending its support to Ukraine and all countries affected by COVID-19 as they work to overcome this humanitarian crisis.

The paper also quoted WHO officials, who said that the international community must help countries build their capacities to prepare and respond, provide epidemiological analysis and risk communication, coordinate the global supply chain, provide technical expertise and mobilise the health workforce, and accelerate research, innovation and knowledge sharing.

"The singular focus of the world community should be on finding ways to stop the deadly pandemic. Only global solidarity could ensure that we combat the pandemic effectively," the Sharjah-based English language newspaper went on to say.

Thursday marked 100 days since the World Health Organsation, WHO, first notified about what is now officially known as COVID-19. The onslaught wreaked by the virus continues unabated even as officials have recorded more than 1.6 million cases and more than 96,344 deaths in 193 countries since it emerged in China in December.

The paper assented UN officials' account, who pointed out that vulnerable groups, including women, need special consideration.

According to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, the epidemic has clarified the need for the world to redouble its efforts to ensure that all people, including the most vulnerable, benefit moving forward.