UAE Press: Dangerous provocation by Netanyahu

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2019) The announcement by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the planned annexation of land from the occupied West Bank to Israel in the event of an election win is a dangerous plan that deals yet another stiff blow to the middle East peace process, which is already facing a political deadlock owing to Israeli intransigence, a UAE daily has commented.

"Netanyahu’s declaration undoubtedly threatens to undermine decades of political efforts by the international community to achieve a fair and just resolution to the Palestinian issue," said The Gulf Today in an editorial on Thursday.

The gravity of the issue could be gauged by the fact that the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, OIC, has convened an emergency foreign ministers meeting on Sunday to discuss the Israeli escalation.

Netanyahu’s dangerous pledge has angered not only Palestinians, Arab states, United Nations and the European Union, but also all peace-loving people across the globe.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric has hit the nail on the head by declaring that any Israeli decision to impose its laws, jurisdictions and administration in the occupied West Bank is without any international legal effect.

"Such a prospect would be devastating to the potential of reviving negotiations, regional peace and the very essence of a two-state solution," noted the daily adding, "The European Union too has warned that Netanyahu's plans would undermine the viability of the two-state solution and the prospects for a lasting peace.

"

A recent report of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs indicated that since 1967, around 250 Israeli settlements and outposts were established in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, which led to the loss of properties and sources of income while the attacks of Israeli settlers against Palestinians were encouraged by the lack of any international accountability.

The international community should end Israel’s occupation and guarantee the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including the right to self-determination and establish an independent country, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Israeli settlements are illegal under international law and major obstacles to peace. Palestinians view Netanyahu’s announcement as part of wider Israeli attempts to force them out of the West Bank.

The world community should no more remain silent and force Israel to desist from taking illegal and irresponsible steps that undermine the chances of progress in the peace process.

The paper concluded by quoting H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, as saying that addressing the declaration by Netanyahu is a shared responsibility that requires the international community to take necessary action against this alarming development.