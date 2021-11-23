UrduPoint.com

UAE Press: Diabetes, An Ailment That Shows No Mercy

Sumaira FH 16 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 10:15 AM

UAE Press: Diabetes, an ailment that shows no mercy

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Nov, 2021) A local daily has said that the silent killer disease diabetes can be ruthless in its attack. The report by the International Diabetes Federation said that one in ten (10.5 percent) adults around the world is currently living with diabetes is surely a cause for concern, and raises a red flag globally.

In an editorial on Tuesday, Gulf Today said, "The total number is predicted to rise to 643 million (11.3 percent) by 2030 and to 783 million (12.2 percent) by 2045. However, the UAE is doing a pretty good job of raising awareness on, and making efforts to control the disease."

World Diabetes Day is observed annually on 14th November to raise awareness on the high blood sugar condition and related consequences.

The country's efforts in controlling the disease can be clearly shown through several initiatives and campaigns.

The paper explained that the UAE Ambulatory Healthcare Services (AHS) conducts preventive examinations for its patients periodically in line with the standards of the Abu Dhabi Department of Health. The services are offered through the "Our Medical Home" programme, where the family doctor is responsible for following up on the periodic examinations of the patients.

AHS developed an integrated system of performance indicators that include the percentages of periodic examinations in addition to the percentage of patients controlling their chronic diseases.

The Ambulatory Healthcare Services provides the latest technologies for the treatment of diabetic patients, including the Sudoscan examination which shows neuropathic abnormalities and complications within 3 minutes and without any pain.

It continued, "Sheikh Khalifa Medical City’s (SKMC) Centre for Diabetes and Endocrinology offers the latest treatment methods for all types of diabetes-related diseases and their complications. The centre provides foot care for diabetics, insulin treatments, and blood pressure monitoring.

"Diabetes and Endocrinology Clinic at Tawam Hospital provides the latest diagnostic technologies and devices for the treatment of diabetes in adults, children and pregnant women."

At Corniche Hospital, as part of their antenatal care, pregnant women are checked for gestational diabetes.

Dr. Soha Saeed, consultant and Chair of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Corniche Hospital, said, "Corniche Hospital uses the latest blood glucose meters, which is applied to the mother’s arm, and automatically measures and records blood glucose levels for a whole week while she is at her home. Based on the readings, a tailored management plan is developed to control the mother’s blood sugar, and to monitor the pregnancy on an ongoing basis, ensuring a healthy foetus and pregnancy."

"Patients with diabetes should pay attention to their health condition, especially the feet, as diabetic foot syndrome (DFD) is one of the most common complications that diabetic patients suffer from. DFD can often develop from a simple inconvenience to complicated debilitations," concluded the Sharjah-based daily.

Related Topics

Attack World UAE Abu Dhabi Doctor Job November Women Family All From Blood Allied Rental Modarba Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 23rd November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 23rd November 2021

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Fund for Devel ..

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Fund for Development&#039;s Executive Commit ..

10 hours ago
 Slovakia Becomes World Leader in COVID Infections ..

Slovakia Becomes World Leader in COVID Infections Per 100,000 Citizens - Reports

10 hours ago
 Turkish Human Rights Activists Awarded Finnish Gov ..

Turkish Human Rights Activists Awarded Finnish Government's Gender Equality Priz ..

10 hours ago
 Biden Says His Family Praying for Victims of Deadl ..

Biden Says His Family Praying for Victims of Deadly Waukesha Car-Ramming Inciden ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.