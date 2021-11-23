UAE Press: Diabetes, an ailment that shows no mercy

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Nov, 2021) A local daily has said that the silent killer disease diabetes can be ruthless in its attack. The report by the International Diabetes Federation said that one in ten (10.5 percent) adults around the world is currently living with diabetes is surely a cause for concern, and raises a red flag globally.

In an editorial on Tuesday, Gulf Today said, "The total number is predicted to rise to 643 million (11.3 percent) by 2030 and to 783 million (12.2 percent) by 2045. However, the UAE is doing a pretty good job of raising awareness on, and making efforts to control the disease."

World Diabetes Day is observed annually on 14th November to raise awareness on the high blood sugar condition and related consequences.

The country's efforts in controlling the disease can be clearly shown through several initiatives and campaigns.

The paper explained that the UAE Ambulatory Healthcare Services (AHS) conducts preventive examinations for its patients periodically in line with the standards of the Abu Dhabi Department of Health. The services are offered through the "Our Medical Home" programme, where the family doctor is responsible for following up on the periodic examinations of the patients.

AHS developed an integrated system of performance indicators that include the percentages of periodic examinations in addition to the percentage of patients controlling their chronic diseases.

The Ambulatory Healthcare Services provides the latest technologies for the treatment of diabetic patients, including the Sudoscan examination which shows neuropathic abnormalities and complications within 3 minutes and without any pain.

It continued, "Sheikh Khalifa Medical City’s (SKMC) Centre for Diabetes and Endocrinology offers the latest treatment methods for all types of diabetes-related diseases and their complications. The centre provides foot care for diabetics, insulin treatments, and blood pressure monitoring.

"Diabetes and Endocrinology Clinic at Tawam Hospital provides the latest diagnostic technologies and devices for the treatment of diabetes in adults, children and pregnant women."

At Corniche Hospital, as part of their antenatal care, pregnant women are checked for gestational diabetes.

Dr. Soha Saeed, consultant and Chair of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Corniche Hospital, said, "Corniche Hospital uses the latest blood glucose meters, which is applied to the mother’s arm, and automatically measures and records blood glucose levels for a whole week while she is at her home. Based on the readings, a tailored management plan is developed to control the mother’s blood sugar, and to monitor the pregnancy on an ongoing basis, ensuring a healthy foetus and pregnancy."

"Patients with diabetes should pay attention to their health condition, especially the feet, as diabetic foot syndrome (DFD) is one of the most common complications that diabetic patients suffer from. DFD can often develop from a simple inconvenience to complicated debilitations," concluded the Sharjah-based daily.