UrduPoint.com

UAE Press: Dubai Is A Global Air Hub

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 10:15 AM

UAE Press: Dubai is a global air hub

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2021) A UAE newspaper has said that the Dubai Airshow is underway, an event that is the premier exhibition and sales opportunity for airlines and aerospace manufacturers the world over. And it’s back, bigger than before.

"Already, global aerospace firms have secured tentative or firm orders for more than 400 aeroplanes at the Dubai Airshow, building on signs of a recovery," said Gulf news in an editorial on Thursday.

Major orders have been taken for narrow-body jets, models that are the backbone of airfleets in Asia, Europe and North America, capable of efficiently delivering 180 passengers or so at a time in planes that are more environmentally friendly and fuel efficient.

"Dubai Airshow is also seeing a big demand for freighters, a sure sign that the interconnected global marketplace is rebounding, and the new freighters are also mission critical in circumventing supply chain issues," added the editorial comment.

The paper continued, "Last month, more than 2.7 million passengers passed through Dubai International Airport, another clear sign that things are returning to pre-pandemic levels and that the worst economic effects of the coronavirus crisis are behind us.

Certainly, it seems as if it won’t be too long before the numbers of 80 million a year transiting through Dubai return once more.

"Another sure sign of a recovery is an announcement from Emirates Airlines that some 60 of its giant double-decker Airbus A380 fleet will be returning to service by the end of the year. These giant aircraft, capable of carrying 500 people, have the ability to link three-quarters of the Earth’s planet together in a single transit through Dubai, effectively putting this emirate at the heart of global air travel.

The paper concluded by saying that the government and public health officials in the UAE have worked hard to ensure the vaccination programme is highly effective, allowing events such Dubai Expo and now the Airshow to once more show just how important the nation and emirate is in the global marketplace.

Related Topics

World Europe UAE Dubai Event From Government Asia Million Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2021

55 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 18th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 18th November 2021

2 hours ago
 US, Israel Mulling Short-Term Nuclear Deal With Ir ..

US, Israel Mulling Short-Term Nuclear Deal With Iran to Extend Time for Talks - ..

10 hours ago
 Belarus says to hold EU talks on migrant crisis

Belarus says to hold EU talks on migrant crisis

10 hours ago
 Atif Aslam enthralls audience at Expo 2020

Atif Aslam enthralls audience at Expo 2020

10 hours ago
 US Still Characterizing Damage of Satellite Struck ..

US Still Characterizing Damage of Satellite Struck in Russian Missile Test - Spa ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.