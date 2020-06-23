UAE Press: Dubai is set to connect the world, again

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2020) Dubai welcomes back the world, said a local newspaper. "And its national carriers are spreading their wings again to connect a world that was torn apart in the past three months because of the coronavirus pandemic," it added.

Commercial flights resume normal operations to more than 40 destinations as of today, with hassle free travel for citizens and residents, while visitors and tourists are welcome to enjoy the wonder city starting on the 7th of July, it was announced Sunday evening.

The decision was made under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

"The bold move comes as the UAE managed to get the virus under control. For the past two weeks, the number of new cases has gone down considerably while the number of recoveries continues to increase, indicating that the curve is being flattened much earlier than expected," Gulf news said in its editorial on Tuesday.

While the number of infections reached 44,000 cases this week, the number of those who recovered is more than 32,000 -- "a significant achievement made possible by the government’s containment measures and the responsible behaviour of the people in this country. The daily recovery rate has been surpassing the infection rate since mid-June," the paper noted.

When the outbreak struck the world earlier this year, Dubai was at the forefront of the fight to contain it. It was one of the first cities to impose stringent containment measures with a 24-hour disinfection programme.

"Now, the emirate is leading the way to bring back the cycle of life into action. The reopening of the economic activities, including travel, is a strategic decision, Sheikh Mohammed announced said earlier this month.

"The new travel guidelines include a set of preventive measures meant to ensure the safety of travellers, their families, and the flight and ground crews, such as PCR testing either before the flight or at the airport," Dubai-based English language newspaper went on to say.

Returning residents will also have to get the approval of the immigration authorities, which will make it an easier process by linking it directory with the airline. A quarantine of 14 days is a must for travellers who show symptoms of COVID-19.

The paper quoted Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group, and Chairman of flydubai, who said, that the decision "will strengthen the economy by boosting one of its major pillars, the tourism and travel sector."

"Our airports and national carriers are resuming larger scale operations by stringently implementing globally benchmarked precautionary and preventive measures that protect the health and safety of travellers," he added.

"Also important is the psychological factor. We all certainly must remain vigilant and follow the health precautions. But the decision shows that the virus can be defeated. And as Dubai proves time and time again, life will triumph," the paper concluded.