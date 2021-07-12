UrduPoint.com
UAE Press: Dubai Leads The Way For Global Tourism Recovery

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 11:30 AM

UAE Press: Dubai leads the way for global tourism recovery

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jul, 2021) The latest data published by Dubai’s Department of Tourism shows the city welcomed 3.7 million overnight visitors during the 11 months from July 2020 to May 2021.

"A speedy recovery in Dubai’s tourism and associated sectors did not happen by accident; rather a clear and meticulous implementation of rigorous precautionary health protocol regime in the emirate and across the country is gradually bearing fruits in terms of growing confidence in the emirate as a safe destination for travellers," commented Gulf news.

In its editorial, the paper said that the positive performance of Dubai’s tourism comes as a beacon of hope at a time when tourism and associated industries have been facing an existential threat following long drawn shutdowns and extended flight bans caused by the spread of new and more infectious strains of Covid-19 virus in different parts of the world.

The paper quoted a recent report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and the UN World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), which showed that the impact of the Covid-19 on tourism could result in more than $4 trillion (AED14.68 trillion) loss to the global economy. "Clearly, the estimate based on losses caused by the pandemic’s direct impact on tourism and the ripple effect on related sectors, is worse than previously expected," the paper noted.

The steep drop in tourist arrivals worldwide in 2020 resulted in a $2.

4 trillion economic hit and a similar figure is likely this year depending on the uptake in Covid-19 vaccines.

"Amid such widespread gloom, Dubai’s tourism revival story is indeed matter of great solace for the rest of the world," the paper went on to say. According to the data published by Dubai Tourism, the emirate received more than 1.7 million visitors between July and December 2020 from open markets and an additional two million visitors in the first five months of 2021.

Tourism is seen recovering faster in countries with high vaccination rates. "The UAE is a clear winner in this regard with the country emerging as the world’s most vaccinated nation," the Dubai-based English language newspaper said.

As of July 9, the country had administered over 15.86 million vaccine doses. According to data released by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), 64 percent of residents are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, while 74 percent have received at least one dose.

According to Bloomberg’s vaccine tracker data, the UAE has overtaken the Seychelles to become the most vaccinated country. Seychelles has administered enough doses to cover 71.7 per cent of its population.

"As Dubai gears up for Expo 2020, it is expected that the exceptional health standards will reinforce Dubai and the UAE’s stature as safe travel destination," the paper concluded.

