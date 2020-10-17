UAE Press: Dubai redefines the future of work

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Oct, 2020) In an editorial on Saturday, a UAE newspaper said that the future of work has changed dramatically ever since the coronavirus pandemic began spreading around the world

"With that future in mind, Dubai has seized the opportunity to launch an attractive new programme that enables overseas remote-working professionals and their families to live in the emirate while continuing to serve their employers abroad. The move offers potential remote workers and their families the best of both worlds -- the chance to relocate to one of the world’s top tourism and business destinations and enjoy a safe and high-quality lifestyle underpinned by a strong digital infrastructure that provides seamless connectivity, while retaining their job portfolio and responsibilities. The programme allows people to use all services related to residency and work in Dubai -- including phone connections, communications, bank accounts, education and health care facilities," noted Gulf News.

"In addition, professionals taking advantage of this unique programme will also benefit from Dubai’s robust safety and hygiene protocols that have enabled the reopening of most sectors and destination offerings across the city, including hotels, restaurants, attractions, water and theme parks, beaches, shopping malls, schools and universities.

"While Dubai, and the UAE, have been widely recognised for setting global benchmarks on how to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, this programme is yet another testimony to Dubai’s business agility as well as its constant efforts to promote the emirate as the global hub of a digital knowledge economy," it added.

The paper went on to note that the programme is "also a timely reminder about how Dubai has always been a pioneer in thought leadership and in capturing global trends whether it’s in building world-class airports, free zones for education and trade, cultural landmarks or the iconic Museum of the Future", quoting Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General, Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, who said, "The global pandemic has changed how we live and work. As multinationals and leading start-ups across the world accelerate their rates of digital adoption, the need to be physically present to fulfil professional responsibilities has been redefined."

"Indeed, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to surge around the world and many top global companies allow most of their staff to work remotely, the remote work programme in Dubai opens up exciting and flexible opportunities for professionals, for whom health, well-being and ability to ensure a positive work-life balance are major priorities," Gulf news added.

"COVID-19 has exacerbated the rapid digital transformation that was already changing the way we approach work, and Dubai has once again taken the initiative to help people around the world benefit from that transformation even during a pandemic," it concluded.