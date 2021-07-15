UAE Press: Dubai: Safe and sound, all around

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jul, 2021) Dubai is, without a doubt, one of the safest cities in the world, even before Wednesday’s announcement that the emirate is monitored by more than 300,000 cameras round the clock, commented a local daily.

"The law’s transparency, clear-cut penalties for offenders and a relentless dissemination of information form the backbone of a secure environment few are able to match anywhere in the world," Khaleej Times said in its editorial.

That’s not surprising given Dubai’s stature as a premier global economic and societal hub, always several steps ahead to ensure progress and stability, the paper added. "These moves are part and parcel of the Dubai experience. Spanning safest, happiest and smartest aspirations, you name it, the emirate does its best to chain together innovative initiatives befitting its signature reputation internationally."

"These, in turn, create positive effects that rub off on other industries. Where would you want to start your business, or establish your headquarters in? Where would you take your family on your next big vacation? Of course, you’d want to realise these in a place where security is a top priority.

"Dubai’s fame has always been built on the extraordinary experiences it has on offer, and these have been possible and sustainable thanks in large part to its safety.

The move also contributes to Dubai’s commitment to the international community. Suppose some wanted person manages to slip into the city, advanced security systems like this will definitely aid global organisations in carrying out their duties, a further assurance that Dubai is a responsible partner of international laws," read the editorial.

The Dubai-based English language newspaper concluded by saying, "It has never been a more important time to leverage the use of new-age high-tech innovations in security, including artificial intelligence and drones. Threats, while not necessarily imminent, today come in various forms, giving law enforcement entities a good run for their money, which means no city must rest on its laurels. Not Dubai, definitely; it continues to innovate in every aspect and there’s no better way to counter and prevent these by using the latest technologies. Things will only get better and, of course, safer.

"Those 300,000 cameras are a huge deal, given Dubai’s land area of about 4,114sqkm. The next time you take that safe walk at night on the street and see one of these new cameras, you can smile knowing that Dubai is continuing to pave the way for a more secure future for everyone."