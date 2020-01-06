UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Press: Dubai Sets The Pace For Disruptive Governance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 10:00 AM

UAE Press: Dubai sets the pace for disruptive governance

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2020) It goes without saying that Dubai is nimble when it comes to governance and has often changed goalposts to keep pace with the times, a UAE newspaper has commented editorially.

"Regular assessment, analysis, and constant change make the Dubai governance model effective for delivery of services. Smart systems and digital administration have made it easier for residents over the years," said Khaleej Times in an editorial on Monday.

The paper continued, "For a city that never sleeps, it is important for services to be 24/7, seven days a week. The system works because it is alert, agile, and takes on tasks beyond the human domain and abilities. Gone are the days of bureaucratic wrangles and red tape when things moved at their own pace. Corruption has been curbed and processes have been streamlined.

"But the leadership led by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, is not one to be content on the laurels that have come Dubai's way. This is a new decade, a new year, a crucial phase in the emirate's life where it must not just build but also consolidate the gains made over the last two decades.

"The setting up of the Dubai Council will ensure cutting-edge governance, with a focused approach to different areas, including the economy, to make it resilient, stronger, and more sustainable.

The task is to prepare the system to withstand global shocks that have become the norm these days.

"Long-term planning with the right people at the helm is the objective of the new Dubai Council. It is comprised of those who oversaw Dubai's rise over the last 20 years and also younger members like H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, who will serve as first and second deputies to Sheikh Mohammed, the chairperson.

"The younger generation will play a vital role in the city's future transformation led by the Council. The challenges are many, but Dubai is putting more thought into its new governance model that will have both the public and private sectors playing an important role. The challenges are mostly geopolitical in a region fraught with many conflicts.

"But Dubai has the first-mover advantage. The city diversified its economy much before others even thought about taking that route. It is also a swift-mover, alive, and agile to the needs of the people. The leadership does not let the past dictate the future. More importantly, it has ideas and a clear strategy for disruptive governance," concluded the Dubai-based daily.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister UAE Dubai Alert Rashid Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

36 minutes ago

Sultan Al Qasimi attends opening of 18th Sharjah A ..

9 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid and Mohammed bin Zayed sign la ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah Women’s Sports hosts annual gathering to ..

11 hours ago

55 companies benefit from AEO Programme: FCA

13 hours ago

UAE reviews plans to combat terrorism, money laund ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.