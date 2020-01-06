UAE Press: Dubai sets the pace for disruptive governance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2020) It goes without saying that Dubai is nimble when it comes to governance and has often changed goalposts to keep pace with the times, a UAE newspaper has commented editorially.

"Regular assessment, analysis, and constant change make the Dubai governance model effective for delivery of services. Smart systems and digital administration have made it easier for residents over the years," said Khaleej Times in an editorial on Monday.

The paper continued, "For a city that never sleeps, it is important for services to be 24/7, seven days a week. The system works because it is alert, agile, and takes on tasks beyond the human domain and abilities. Gone are the days of bureaucratic wrangles and red tape when things moved at their own pace. Corruption has been curbed and processes have been streamlined.

"But the leadership led by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, is not one to be content on the laurels that have come Dubai's way. This is a new decade, a new year, a crucial phase in the emirate's life where it must not just build but also consolidate the gains made over the last two decades.

"The setting up of the Dubai Council will ensure cutting-edge governance, with a focused approach to different areas, including the economy, to make it resilient, stronger, and more sustainable.

The task is to prepare the system to withstand global shocks that have become the norm these days.

"Long-term planning with the right people at the helm is the objective of the new Dubai Council. It is comprised of those who oversaw Dubai's rise over the last 20 years and also younger members like H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, who will serve as first and second deputies to Sheikh Mohammed, the chairperson.

"The younger generation will play a vital role in the city's future transformation led by the Council. The challenges are many, but Dubai is putting more thought into its new governance model that will have both the public and private sectors playing an important role. The challenges are mostly geopolitical in a region fraught with many conflicts.

"But Dubai has the first-mover advantage. The city diversified its economy much before others even thought about taking that route. It is also a swift-mover, alive, and agile to the needs of the people. The leadership does not let the past dictate the future. More importantly, it has ideas and a clear strategy for disruptive governance," concluded the Dubai-based daily.