(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2020) The UAE's recent immigration reforms have, without a doubt, made the country more attractive to job-seekers and tourists, a UAE newspaper has commented editorially.

"Last year saw 10-year visas for business people, investors, and scientists," said Khaleej Times in an editorial on Wednesday, noting that the five-year multiple entry visas announced by the Cabinet on Monday will make the UAE experience last for travellers and those looking to spend more time with their families.

The paper continued, "Details of the new visa scheme are still awaited but this is a landmark reform nevertheless with long-term benefits for the economy. Household spends are expected to increase with more families visiting the country and the knock-down effects will be felt across all sectors of the economy starting with tourism which could be the biggest gainer. The realty sector is also likely to get a much-needed boost, so will hotel bookings.

Overall, such a visa will increase spending which is good for the retail sector, not to mention the additional revenue for immigration departments in different emirates.

Airlines will reap the benefits too with extra tickets being sold as frequent travellers to the country will simply fly out to the UAE without the hassle of applying for new visas.

Parents of residents working in the country can avail of the measure for five years instead of applying every time to visit their families.

Coming ahead of the Expo this year, the roll out of the new visa is certain to see a surge in tourist arrivals to the country. Last year, tourist arrivals topped 21 million. Dubai Expo is expected to see an additional 25 million people visiting this year and early next year.

Five-year visas that are open to all nationalities could be the veritable icing on the cake for the tourism industry that have been hit by global headwinds. Crucially, this comes as a boon for business sentiment and will burnish the credentials of the UAE as a global destination for business travellers and tourists. All nationalities welcome, is the message.

The costs, maximum time of stay, and eligibility conditions for individuals will be announced in a couple of months. This reform sits nicely with the country's plans to expand the economy. The long-term nature of the visa makes it unique and futuristic in scope.

"All nationalities are welcome under the scheme which is refreshing in itself as more countries close their borders to migrants and people," concluded the Dubai-based daily.