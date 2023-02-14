UAE Press: Earthquake relief, open your hearts for help

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2023) A local newspaper has said that the UAE has been leading from the front while giving aid — monetary donations, essential goods, and services — to earthquake-ravaged Turkey and Syria.

In its editorial on Tuesday, Khaleej Times said, “Given the scale and magnitude of the tragedy, there will not be a ‘cap’ anytime soon. The residents of the country, in line with the rulers’ initiatives, have stepped up their efforts to do their bit, and many (individuals, charities and corporate houses) have galvanised action plans into effective execution.”

“As every mailbox and every social media account is being inundated with calls for help, it’s time for us to realise that the fact that humanity has to come together to alleviate the aftershocks has to be an ongoing one,” it added.

The death toll stands at more than 35,000, and there are reports that say this figure is likely to creep up higher in the days to come.

The Dubai-based daily concluded by quoting the UAE Council for Fatwa as saying, “Based on the noble values, our Islamic principles, and the Emirati efforts in supporting humanitarian work, the Council urges everyone to expedite the provision of relief aid to those affected by the earthquake to help alleviate their suffering and mitigate the repercussions of this disaster.”