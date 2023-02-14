UrduPoint.com

UAE Press: Earthquake Relief, Open Your Hearts For Help

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2023 | 10:15 AM

UAE Press: Earthquake relief, open your hearts for help

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2023) A local newspaper has said that the UAE has been leading from the front while giving aid — monetary donations, essential goods, and services — to earthquake-ravaged Turkey and Syria.

In its editorial on Tuesday, Khaleej Times said, “Given the scale and magnitude of the tragedy, there will not be a ‘cap’ anytime soon. The residents of the country, in line with the rulers’ initiatives, have stepped up their efforts to do their bit, and many (individuals, charities and corporate houses) have galvanised action plans into effective execution.”

“As every mailbox and every social media account is being inundated with calls for help, it’s time for us to realise that the fact that humanity has to come together to alleviate the aftershocks has to be an ongoing one,” it added.

The death toll stands at more than 35,000, and there are reports that say this figure is likely to creep up higher in the days to come.

The Dubai-based daily concluded by quoting the UAE Council for Fatwa as saying, “Based on the noble values, our Islamic principles, and the Emirati efforts in supporting humanitarian work, the Council urges everyone to expedite the provision of relief aid to those affected by the earthquake to help alleviate their suffering and mitigate the repercussions of this disaster.”

Related Topics

Earthquake Syria Turkey Social Media UAE From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Lights Festival 2023 highlights architectu ..

Sharjah Lights Festival 2023 highlights architectural aesthetics of emirate&#039 ..

17 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 February 2023

52 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th February 2023

57 minutes ago
 World Government Summit is key to shaping future, ..

World Government Summit is key to shaping future, policymakers, business communi ..

7 hours ago
 World Radio Day celebrates a ‘unique instrument ..

World Radio Day celebrates a ‘unique instrument of peace’

8 hours ago
 EIB backs US$150 million Middle East venture capit ..

EIB backs US$150 million Middle East venture capital initiative and create 8,000 ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.