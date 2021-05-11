UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Press: Eid Spells Hope Again, Amid Virus Gloom

Umer Jamshaid 11 hours ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 11:00 AM

UAE Press: Eid spells hope again, amid virus gloom

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th May, 2021) Once again, the time to celebrate Eid has come. The celebrations may have been tempered by the rampaging coronavirus, but what hasn’t been tempered is the joy and happiness that binds families, friends and acquaintances on this occasion, said a UAE English-language daily.

In an editorial on Tuesday, Gulf Today said, "For the second year in a row, the coronavirus pandemic casts a giant, eerie shadow over every aspect of our lives, be it education, sports, health, social interaction or online communication. It has torpedoed normal existence like nothing else could. It has impacted economies of nations like a Godzilla gone berserk, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. Airlines have been grounded, layoffs have become the norm, companies have shuttered, people have become nervous wrecks, even committing suicide."

Yes, if there is one dreaded form the virus has taken, it is that of the Grim Reaper, felling people by the wayside, the paper added. Nowhere is this more evident than in India, where over 400,000 people have been infected and nearly 240,000 have lost their lives.

It continued, "Yes, life has become more dear than anything else. It has turfed out pelf, position and power from the No.1 preoccupation of humans. Suddenly, there has been a paradigm shift in focus. Life has become an all-encompassing, all-pervasive, and all-embracing influence. People cling to life for dear life.

"And when people cling to existence by a mere thread, belief in the Maker hits the stratosphere. Surely, the virus cannot be manmade, with its fast-spreading global tentacles hitting millions of living beings rendered totally helpless.

"Faith is our only hope, our conduit to redemption. We need Him more than anything else in the world right now.

He is our key to survival. And our escape hatch from loneliness."

Eid in 2021 is not the same as the one in 2019, and among the things that are creating problems is the ban on travel. This has prevented many husbands or wives from rejoining their spouses, children or relatives in countries both near and far. Their hapless predicament only strengthens their belief in the Creator, whose decree is final, the daily pointed out.

The newspaper went on to say that, "At a time when the pandemic has virtually keeled over the health machinery in some countries, the UAE has capped any move by the coronavirus to go berserk. It has kept the virus on a leash, going by the low casualties and the number of infections.

"Smoothness, stability and serenity are the key catchphrases that mark existence here, and that’s what Eid highlights: communal accord in every sense of the word.

"islam teaches us to be tolerant, compassionate and charitable, and these are the virtues that we must follow to the T. They carry more urgency than anything else now. The virus has rebooted our very existence; it has also overhauled our whole way of thinking.

"You do not get to meet face to face; you cannot take a walk in the open in some countries for fear of contracting the disease; you just cannot visit a friend at his home as this may lead to heightening fears of being a germ carrier.

"But at least, as aforementioned, you are alive. And for that you have to thank God."

The Sharjah-based daily concluded by saying, "Emphasising communion with the Creator is paramount. That is what Eid stands for, and more. It teaches us to carry the baton of hope, not despair; tolerance, not conflict; joy, not sorrow. Eid Mubarak!"

Related Topics

India World Sports Education UAE Visit Suicide Same Lead May 2019 God From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Eid al-Fitr Thursday in UAE

3 minutes ago

Hunger-striking Thai democracy protest leader gran ..

24 minutes ago

Covid antibodies last 8 months after infection: st ..

24 minutes ago

LWMC lifts 6346 tons solid waste from 49 zones

24 minutes ago

Concern for Real Madrid and France as Mendy suffer ..

24 minutes ago

German Interior Minister Alarmed by Migrant Influx ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.